Holiday Lights
Share Your Holiday Display!
Do you have an amazing holiday light display? We'd love to feature it on our map and share it with the Coachella Valley community!
loading...
Featured Holiday Light Displays
Explore these amazing holiday light displays throughout the Coachella Valley. Click on map markers to see addresses and plan your holiday lights tour!
Plan Your Holiday Lights Tour!
Let Google Maps create the optimal route through all 0 amazing light displays. Starting from your current location, we'll guide you on a magical journey through the Coachella Valley!
Opens in Google Maps with turn-by-turn navigation
Click on the Christmas tree markers to see details about each display!
Holiday Light Display Addresses
Loading holiday displays...
Please Note: These displays are on private property. Please be respectful of homeowners and neighbors. Drive slowly, keep noise to a minimum, and do not block driveways or streets. Happy holidays!