Suffering in Silence
An ongoing investigation into the local animal shelter's treatment of the animals in its care.
Investigation Timeline
Ongoing
June 1, 2023 - Allegations of Animal Neglect
Concerned citizens report signs of neglect at the local animal shelter.
June 5, 2023 - Investigation Launched
The city launches a formal investigation into the animal shelter.
June 15, 2023 - Shelter Temporarily Closed
The animal shelter is temporarily closed pending the results of the investigation.
July 1, 2023 - Findings Reported
The investigation team releases their findings, citing several instances of animal neglect and mistreatment.
July 15, 2023 - Shelter Reforms Announced
The city announces a series of reforms and improvements to be implemented at the animal shelter.
August 1, 2023 - Shelter Reopens
The animal shelter reopens to the public after implementing the necessary reforms.
The Path Forward
Our investigation has highlighted the urgent need for reform and improvement at the local animal shelter. We are calling on local authorities and the community to take immediate action to address the issues and ensure the well-being of the animals in their care. If you have something you would like to contribute to this investigation, please reach out below.