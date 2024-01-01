Sunnylands Explored
Join Kai Beech on this multi-part series as he uncovers the rich artistic culture, history and legacy of the Sunnylands Center & Gardens
Sunnylands: The Camp David of the West
Learn more about the history, significance, and beauty of Sunnylands in Rancho Mirage.
Rich History
Established by Walter and Leonore Annenberg in the 1960s, Sunnylands has transformed from a citrus ranch into a hub for diplomacy and leadership.
Stunning Architecture
Featuring Mediterranean-style buildings, lush gardens, and sustainable landscapes, Sunnylands is a masterpiece of design and environmental care.
Diplomatic Hub
Known as the "Camp David of the West," Sunnylands hosts international leaders and fosters peace and collaboration through high-level meetings.
Exquisite Gardens
Wander through meticulously maintained gardens, citrus orchards, and serene walking paths that showcase the natural beauty of the Coachella Valley.