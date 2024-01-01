Mary Strong's Investigation of Riverside County Animal Shelters

Sunnylands Explored

Join Kai Beech on this multi-part series as he uncovers the rich artistic culture, history and legacy of the Sunnylands Center & Gardens

Sunnylands: The Camp David of the West

Learn more about the history, significance, and beauty of Sunnylands in Rancho Mirage.

History of Sunnylands

Established by Walter and Leonore Annenberg in the 1960s, Sunnylands has transformed from a citrus ranch into a hub for diplomacy and leadership.

Architectural Beauty

Featuring Mediterranean-style buildings, lush gardens, and sustainable landscapes, Sunnylands is a masterpiece of design and environmental care.

Diplomatic Venue

Known as the "Camp David of the West," Sunnylands hosts international leaders and fosters peace and collaboration through high-level meetings.

Beautiful Gardens

Wander through meticulously maintained gardens, citrus orchards, and serene walking paths that showcase the natural beauty of the Coachella Valley.

