Alison Hendrix

Alison resides in La Quinta with her husband, Joey, and their two sons, Bradley and Wells. They love the beauty of the desert and enjoy being involved with church and scouting.

Experience

Alison began her career with NBC Universal at The Agency where she worked with the West Coast Print Advertising division on Primetime programming. After moving to the desert in 2005, Alison was recruited by KMIR NBC Palm Springs. Quickly rising through the ranks, she served in roles such as Sales Coordinator, Account Executive, Local Sales Manager, National Sales Manager, General Sales Manager and once NBC Palm Springs was acquired by Entravision Communications, she was promoted to VP & Director of Sales. In this current role, Alison oversees TV (English & Spanish), radio, digital marketing, commercial production, radio promotions, and strategic partnerships.