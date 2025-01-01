Bob McCauley
VP & General Manager
Experienced Director of Partnerships with a demonstrated history of working in the sports/media industry. Skilled in Consultative Sales, Partnerships, TV, Radio, Digital and Mutual Wins.
Background
Bob McCauley is the SVP and General Manager of NBC Palm Springs. He has been in this role for 5 years. Prior to coming to the station, Bob ran sales operations for a number of Los Angeles TV stations, including KMEX (Univision), KTTV (Fox11) and KCOP (My13). He also oversaw sales at Adlink, a major advertising firm.
Experience
Bob lives in Palm Desert with his wife Annette. He says he loves the desert for its easy lifestyle, especially after the many years he spent in Los Angeles.
Let's Connect!
If you have a story idea or would like to connect with Bob, please don't hesitate to reach out.