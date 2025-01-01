Brett Rosen
Multi-Media Journalist
Brett, a native of Indio and a California Baptist University journalism graduate, leverages his experience as a reporter, sports anchor, and ESPN+ commentator—including an internship at NBC Palm Springs—to share impactful local stories from the Coachella Valley.
Background
Brett is born and raised in the Coachella Valley hailing from Indio. He graduated from Shadow Hills High School in 2021 and went on to pursue his Bachelors Degree in Journalism and New Media at California Baptist University. Brett graduated in only three and half years and returned to the desert to join NBC Palm Springs and help connect the valley to meaningful, local stories.
Other than academics Brett loves to stay active and play pick-up basketball twice a week. Brett is also a big fan of Christian Contemporary music and Country music - some of his favorite artists are Brett Young and Brandon Lake.
Experience
Brett honed his skills as a reporter and sports anchor with CBU's CBUTV—where he also served as a play-by-play and color commentator for ESPN+—and his internship at NBC Palm Springs provided him with a solid foundation in newsroom dynamics, inspiring his return home as a dedicated multimedia journalist. His diverse experiences have shaped him into a versatile storyteller with a passion for delivering compelling sports coverage
Let's Connect!
If you have a story idea or would like to connect with Brett, please don't hesitate to reach out.