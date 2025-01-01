Background

Brett is born and raised in the Coachella Valley hailing from Indio. He graduated from Shadow Hills High School in 2021 and went on to pursue his Bachelors Degree in Journalism and New Media at California Baptist University. Brett graduated in only three and half years and returned to the desert to join NBC Palm Springs and help connect the valley to meaningful, local stories.

Other than academics Brett loves to stay active and play pick-up basketball twice a week. Brett is also a big fan of Christian Contemporary music and Country music - some of his favorite artists are Brett Young and Brandon Lake.