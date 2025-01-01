Brian has lived in La Quinta since 1991 with his wife, Sherilyn. They enjoy good food and quality time with family and friends, and strive to make a positive difference for others in everything they do. They have one son, Craig, who is an attending Pediatric Anesthesiologist at Children's Hospital Orange County, and lives in Orange with his wife, Michelle.

Experience

Brian served as a journalist in the U.S. Navy after High School, then achieved Associates Degree status while being unable to figure out why he was going to college. Brian's desire was to enter the workforce and find a career that would allow him to make things better for others. After serving as a golf club fitting professional for 10 years, Brian shifted careers and entered the media business in 1998. He gained advertising sales experience with Newspaper Automotive Advertising, Direct Mail, and then Television Advertising. Brian has been with NBC Palm Springs for over 20 years, and is constantly finding new ways to develop partnerships that bring businesses to their potential customers through audio, video and digital marketing in their desired language.