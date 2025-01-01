Caitlyn Kelley is a sports reporter and multimedia journalist for NBC Palm Springs. A lifelong sports enthusiast, Caitlyn played college basketball at College of the Desert before spending the past decade in the residential solar industry. Her passion for storytelling and love for sports led her to pursue her dream career in sports media, covering the teams, athletes, and stories that matter most to the Coachella Valley.

Experience

Caitlyn is a dedicated reporter at NBC Palm Springs, where she connects the community to what matters most. Kelley is part of the Emmy Award-winning team at NBC Palm Springs and works around the clock to deliver local and regional sports news. She has passionately covered local sports, from the excitement of high school athletics to the excitement of the Coachella Valley Firebirds.