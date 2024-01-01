Chloe Carlson
Weathercaster & Host of Unwrapped
Chloe Carlson hosts the afternoon and evening weather segments, as well as Unwrapped every Sunday Night. Chloe is also a regular on The Roggin Report every night - You don't want to miss her!
Background
While Chloe enjoyed production, she wanted to take her talents on-air, and moved to South Carolina to be closer to her husband and rebrand herself as a multimedia journalist. After a two year stint Chloe wanted to try lifestyle television in Portland, OR.
When she found out her husband was to be stationed in Twentynine Palms, Chloe made the move to Palm Springs and serves as our daily weathercaster while hosting a new episode of 'Unwrapped' every Sunday night.
Experience
Shortly after graduating from Biola University in 2018, Chloe started working at Fox Sports in Los Angeles where she produced segments that aired during the World Series.
Let's Connect!
If you have a story idea or would like to connect with Chloe, please don't hesitate to reach out.