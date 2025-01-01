Cristian Mosqueda

Outside of work, Cristian is an avid athlete with a passion for soccer, playing all the way up to the college level. He is also an independent sports reporter, hosts a weekly boxing podcast, and covers major boxing events across the United States and Mexico. He enjoys spending time with his Siberian Husky, Maya, and his three teenage nephews, who keep him busy in his downtime.

Experience

During his time at CSUDH, Cristian served as President of the Society of Independent Student Journalists for two years, where he organized newsroom tours, hosted Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists, and played a pivotal role in setting the foundation for what is now a credited journalism program at the university. After graduating, he relocated from Los Angeles to the Coachella Valley, where he took on a role as a news producer. There, he learned to produce morning, evening, weekend, and a variety of shows, including The Roggin Report, and contributed to the station's Emmy win in 2023 for its coverage of Tropical Storm Hilary, which helped save hundreds of lives—all within his first year at the station.