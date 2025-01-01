Background

Gianna Drago relocated to the desert from New York City, where she was born and raised, along with her fiancé, Angel, and their only child, a Blue Nose Pit bull named Cali. They currently reside in Mountain Center, and all three of them are enjoying the slow-paced environment California has to offer, compared to the 'always on the go' city life. They spend their time hiking, exploring new parts of California, or attending car shows. A fascinating detail about Gianna is her passion for music and dance. She has been dancing since the age of 3 and singing since the age of 14. Gianna loves creating art through music, however, she truly admires and is dedicated to the business aspect of the entertainment industry.