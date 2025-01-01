Gianna Drago
Sales Assistant
Background
Gianna Drago relocated to the desert from New York City, where she was born and raised, along with her fiancé, Angel, and their only child, a Blue Nose Pit bull named Cali. They currently reside in Mountain Center, and all three of them are enjoying the slow-paced environment California has to offer, compared to the 'always on the go' city life. They spend their time hiking, exploring new parts of California, or attending car shows. A fascinating detail about Gianna is her passion for music and dance. She has been dancing since the age of 3 and singing since the age of 14. Gianna loves creating art through music, however, she truly admires and is dedicated to the business aspect of the entertainment industry.
Experience
Gianna discovered her passion for her career during her time at Wagner College, where she studied Arts Administration and graduated with a bachelor's degree. During her studies, she maintained two positions at IHeartMedia and ET Studio Productions. After relocating to the desert in early 2024 with her little family, Gianna quickly became noticed by NBC Palm Springs, where she is presently employed as a Sales Assistant. In this role, Gianna assists account executives with ensuring their TV (English and Spanish), radio, and digital marketing orders are implemented and fulfilled correctly, while also verifying commercial production is scheduled and airing for all of their partnerships.
Let's Connect!
If you would like to connect with Gianna, please don't hesitate to reach out via email or at complete an intake form.