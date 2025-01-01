Graciela takes great pride in her Mexican heritage and culture. A dedicated professional and passionate fútbol (soccer) fan, she brings the same dedication, teamwork, and enthusiasm to her professional career as she does to the sport she loves.

Experience

Graciela is a highly experienced Sales Coordinator and Digital Order Ambassador with a proven track record in media sales across TV, radio, and digital platforms. Since joining Entravision Communications in 1997, she has played an integral role in supporting the sales team and ensuring smooth operations and contributing to their ongoing success. Fully bilingual in English and Spanish, her deep understanding of the industry comes from hands-on experience in multiple departments, including reception, traffic, and promotions, all while excelling in her sales coordination role.