Heath Cunningham
Producer, Special Content
Background
R. Heath Cunningham has been working as a filmmaker and videographer since 2015, and has been a Coachella Valley local since 2018. He has worked in various aspects of video production such as narrative works, advertising, and social media content.
Experience
He brings his years of experience in creating lifestyle content to P.S. Unwrapped, showcasing all there is to do and see in the Coachella Valley.
Let's Connect!
If you have a story idea or would like to connect, please don't hesitate to reach out.