Background

As a native of the Coachella Valley, Holly is excited to report on the community she knows best. She she brings valuable experience from her previous newsroom roles, where she honed her skills in newsgathering, writing, and digital news production. Holly is a recent graduate of Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, where she also contributed to the Los Angeles Loyolan. You can catch her work on the 11 AM and 5 PM TV newscasts!