Jose Lora
Account Executive
Background
Jose was born in Cuba 1974. Due to the hard, rough and sad life of communism, he and his dad left Cuba and came to the USA . Everyday he thanks GOD he is here in this beautiful country. Cuba may be the place he was born but the United States is his home. During his off hours on the weekends, Jose enjoys grilling, smoking meat and cigars. He loves movies, beer, whiskey and bless blue like the Dodgers. Jose is married to his beautiful wife Risseth and he is proud dad to three kids – Ethan, Mia and Lili, and mini goldendoodle Peaches....Woof.
Experience
Jose Luis Lora has over 20 years of cultivating partnerships in sales and marketing both in the Los Angeles and Riverside County markets. The foundation for his success comes from developing integrated programs that are customized to the industry, goals, and potential for each client. A deep commitment to client success and creative out of the box solutions has enabled him to grow a successful client base and repetitive business in industries ranging from healthcare organizations to local nonprofits and small businesses. Jose currently serves on the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce board for the city of Coachella, The Hispanic-American Chamber of Commerce and The Desert Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce.
Let's Connect!
If you would like to connect with Jose, please don't hesitate to reach out via email or at complete an intake form.