Background

Jose was born in Cuba 1974. Due to the hard, rough and sad life of communism, he and his dad left Cuba and came to the USA . Everyday he thanks GOD he is here in this beautiful country. Cuba may be the place he was born but the United States is his home. During his off hours on the weekends, Jose enjoys grilling, smoking meat and cigars. He loves movies, beer, whiskey and bless blue like the Dodgers. Jose is married to his beautiful wife Risseth and he is proud dad to three kids – Ethan, Mia and Lili, and mini goldendoodle Peaches....Woof.