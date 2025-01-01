Josie Huerta is an accomplished Integrated Media Sales Consultant at Entravision with a proven track record of success. Born in El Puerto De Veracruz, and raised in Esperanza, Sonora, Mexico, she is a first-generation immigrant to the USA and bilingual in English and Spanish.

Experience

Josie Huerta is a results-driven marketing and communications expert specializing in integrated media sales, strategic planning, multicultural and multilingual campaigns, and digital marketing. With over a decade of experience, she has successfully managed and negotiated a large budget portfolio, including national brands like Chevrolet, McDonald’s, and Toyota, as well as non-profits and government political figures. She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from California State University, Fullerton, and an ECE Associates Teacher Credentials from College of the Desert. Her passion for marketing and statistics has been a driving force in her career. Her expertise in the Latino community has led to the creation of award-winning marketing campaigns for her advertisers.

She has also been recognized company-wide with multiple Entravision Spotlight Awards. Josie has spearheaded high-impact campaigns that drive engagement and ROI, particularly in the healthcare, mental and behavioral health, and in the legal sectors. She excels in market research, analytics, and leveraging cutting-edge technology to develop customized, data-driven marketing strategies. Her expertise spans budget negotiations, target market research, media planning, and multicultural marketing. Passionate about driving success, Josie is committed to helping businesses and organizations maximize their reach and profitability through innovative, multi-platform marketing solutions.