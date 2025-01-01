Background

Kaley joins the team, ready to launch her career in TV news. She gained valuable experience working on the Media Team for the Athletics Department at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, in addition to an internship at a beauty magazine. Her background as a substitute teacher in Hemet speaks to her ability to thrive in dynamic environments. Kaley is also an independent singer/songwriter. She will be producing the 6 PM and 11 PM TV newscasts.