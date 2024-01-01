Mark Mester
Anchor
Mark Mester joined NBC Palm Springs in Mat 2024 and serves as the main news anchor alongside Olivia Sandusky for the 5, 6 and 11pm newscasts.
Background
Born in Budapest, Hungary, and raised across several states, Mark brings a unique perspective to the newsroom. Mark holds a degree in Business Economics from the University of California, and began his career in journalism at NBC News in New York City before working in newsrooms in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles.
Known for his engaging storytelling and strong on-air presence, Mark is excited to help connect the valley. Outside of work, he enjoys surfing, tennis and gelato.
Experience
Mark Mester spent several years at KTLA, a local news station in Los Angeles, California.