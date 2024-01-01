Olivia Sandusky is an Emmy award-winning news anchor. As a Southern California native, she enjoys reporting on issues that are important to the communities she grew up in. Olivia was a division one softball player at the University of San Diego, and earned a Master's degree in broadcast journalism at the University of Southern California.

Experience

Prior to working for NBC Palm Springs, Olivia worked as a freelance reporter for the Associated Press covering the Dodgers. She also had the opportunity to work for the Olympic Broadcast Company to cover the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang. Olivia then went on to work for KETK news in Tyler, Texas as an anchor and Morning reporter.