Pamela graduated from Coachella Valley High School and got her bachelor's degree from California State University, San Bernardino. Aside from connecting the Valley, she loves to spend time with her friends and family and explore the beautiful desert environment.

Experience

Pamela is a lifelong Coachella Valley resident, she began her internship at NBC Palm Springs in February 2024, right after graduating. Eager to dive into the world of journalism, she quickly adapted to the fast-paced newsroom environment. During her internship, she gained hands-on experience producing the evening shows. Her time at NBC Palm Springs has given her invaluable insights into the dynamic nature of the industry and solidified her commitment to serving the Coachella Valley through impactful storytelling.