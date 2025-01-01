As a small business owner, and president of a local nonprofit she now dedicates her strengths in her career to help businesses grow and thrive through innovative marketing platforms. Passionate about making a real impact, Rosemary continues to lead the way in creating solutions that enable businesses to effectively reach and resonate with diverse markets.

Experience

Rosemary Zamorez has over 15 years of experience in the marketing industry, With deep roots within our Hispanic traditions she specializes in reaching and engaging the Hispanic community, Rosemary has a deep understanding of the unique cultural dynamics and market opportunities that come with this audience. By leveraging data-driven strategies and a personalized approach, she has empowered companies to connect meaningfully with Hispanic consumers, driving growth and fostering lasting relationships.