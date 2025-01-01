Originally from Los Angeles, Sandy is a proud graduate of the University of Redlands, where he earned a bachelor's degree in Business Management/Marketing. Sandy is also a big fan of professional sports, especially baseball.

Experience

Sandy has over 20 years of experience in marketing, specializing in television, radio, promotions, and digital media. As a Senior Account Executive, he initially focused on marketing efforts for Univision but has since expanded his role to represent both Univision and NBC, radio, along with their digital solutions. With a passion for strategic marketing, promotions, and media production, he has built a career dedicated to creating impactful campaigns and driving brand success.