Sandy Jimenez
Senior Account Executive
Background
Originally from Los Angeles, Sandy is a proud graduate of the University of Redlands, where he earned a bachelor's degree in Business Management/Marketing. Sandy is also a big fan of professional sports, especially baseball.
Experience
Sandy has over 20 years of experience in marketing, specializing in television, radio, promotions, and digital media. As a Senior Account Executive, he initially focused on marketing efforts for Univision but has since expanded his role to represent both Univision and NBC, radio, along with their digital solutions. With a passion for strategic marketing, promotions, and media production, he has built a career dedicated to creating impactful campaigns and driving brand success.
