Selene Trujillo
Account Executive
Selene’s passion for marketing lies in helping businesses thrive through strategic, customizable, and results-driven solutions. Her favorite quote: “Sales go up and down, but service stays forever” – Jason Goldberg.
Background
Born in Chihuahua, Mexico and raised in Southern California, Selene Trujillo has been a dedicated marketing professional serving the Coachella Valley for the past seven years. She holds a bachelor’s in Communication with a focus on Broadcast from the University of the Pacific and a master’s in Business Management with a focus on Marketing from Azusa Pacific University. She also teaches Interpersonal Communication online at Eastern New Mexico University. When she’s not working, Selene enjoys building Lego sets with her 8-year-old son, dancing with her 4-year-old daughter, and going out salsa dancing every chance she gets.
Experience
With over 20 years of media experience, Selene began her career on the promotions team for Entravision’s radio stations in Stockton, CA. She’s since led teams, created impactful marketing events, and mentored others. Her impressive career includes roles like Promotions Manager at Liberman Broadcasting, Jr. Account Executive at Luna Communications, Project Coordinator at Cashmere Agency, National Marketing and Promotions Coordinator at Univision, Account Executive at Gulf California Broadcast, and General Manager at Omega Media Radio. In a full-circle moment, Selene has returned to Entravision Palm Springs as an Account Executive for NBC, Univision, La Suavecita, Fuego FM, and Entravision Digital. She’s known for delivering innovative audio and visual marketing solutions and being a trusted partner to the businesses and organizations she serves.
