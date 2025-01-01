Background

Born in Chihuahua, Mexico and raised in Southern California, Selene Trujillo has been a dedicated marketing professional serving the Coachella Valley for the past seven years. She holds a bachelor’s in Communication with a focus on Broadcast from the University of the Pacific and a master’s in Business Management with a focus on Marketing from Azusa Pacific University. She also teaches Interpersonal Communication online at Eastern New Mexico University. When she’s not working, Selene enjoys building Lego sets with her 8-year-old son, dancing with her 4-year-old daughter, and going out salsa dancing every chance she gets.