Thalia Hayden
Digital Reporter
Thalia Hayden has rejoined NBC Palm Springs as the station's first-ever Digital Reporter.
Background
Hayden frequently volunteers her time to emcee events, moderate panel discussions related to media expertise, or to speak in front of crowds on various topics ranging from her personal story, to life as a journalist. Thalia wrote her first book in 2021, called LOCAL CELEB: Addict to Anchor, and started her own company called, ON CAM Coaching. Thalia lives in Palm Desert, CA with her husband, daughter, dog, cat, guinea pig, and fish.
Experience
Hayden is a veteran journalist who started her news career behind the scenes at WNYW in New York City, then jumped in front of the camera at WPTV in West Palm Beach, FL. Hayden then did a stint at WHEC in Rochester, NY before settling in at NBC Palm Springs in 2012.
Let's Connect!
If you have a story idea or would like to connect with Thalia, please don't hesitate to reach out.