Background

Hayden frequently volunteers her time to emcee events, moderate panel discussions related to media expertise, or to speak in front of crowds on various topics ranging from her personal story, to life as a journalist. Thalia wrote her first book in 2021, called LOCAL CELEB: Addict to Anchor, and started her own company called, ON CAM Coaching. Thalia lives in Palm Desert, CA with her husband, daughter, dog, cat, guinea pig, and fish.