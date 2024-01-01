Tim O'brien

Background

Tim joined NBC Palm Springs after spending several years as an anchor and executive producer for KIDY/KXVA FOX West Texas. Before beginning his career in news, Tim was a host and producer at Madison Square Garden for the New York Knicks and Rangers from 2013-2018, and served as a producer for the MLB and NHL Networks from 2014-2016.

Tim is our resident Firebirds expert, and you might just catch him calling a game or reporting from a watch party - Don't be afraid to say hello or yell 'GO BIRDS'!