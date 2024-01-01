Tim O'brien
Sports Anchor
Tim O'Brien is a seasoned veteran of the newsroom, and is no stranger to covering meaningful stories, especially in the world of sports.
Background
Tim joined NBC Palm Springs after spending several years as an anchor and executive producer for KIDY/KXVA FOX West Texas. Before beginning his career in news, Tim was a host and producer at Madison Square Garden for the New York Knicks and Rangers from 2013-2018, and served as a producer for the MLB and NHL Networks from 2014-2016.
Tim is our resident Firebirds expert, and you might just catch him calling a game or reporting from a watch party - Don't be afraid to say hello or yell 'GO BIRDS'!
Experience
