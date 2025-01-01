Background

Tommy graduated with a bachelor's degree in Journalism from California State University, Northridge, where he became enthralled with story-telling and Los Angeles. Born and raised locally in the Coachella Valley, attending Palm Springs High School, Tommy always appreciated life in the desert.

Outside of his academic and professional career he enjoys listening to podcasts, watching professional sports, learning new recipes to cook, and most importantly, spending time with his two children, Logan and Zara.