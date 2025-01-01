Tommy Gallegos
Executive Producer
Tommy Gallegos is a producer with over 10 years of live broadcast experience, delivering concise, entertaining stories over multiple publications.
Background
Tommy graduated with a bachelor's degree in Journalism from California State University, Northridge, where he became enthralled with story-telling and Los Angeles. Born and raised locally in the Coachella Valley, attending Palm Springs High School, Tommy always appreciated life in the desert.
Outside of his academic and professional career he enjoys listening to podcasts, watching professional sports, learning new recipes to cook, and most importantly, spending time with his two children, Logan and Zara.
Experience
Prior to being with NBC Palm Springs, Tommy started his journalism career in the Marketing department's of alt-weekly publications, LA Weekly and LA Taco, where he learned the value marketing and sales provide to a news entity. Broadcast television soon followed with NFL Network, where he worked within the social media integration team as a Social Media Producer for the league's live shows and events, notably field producing at the 2019 NFL Combine in Indianapolis. When the option to return to the desert presented itself, Tommy became a Producer at KESQ, where he worked to provide concise local coverage on the Coachella Valley.
If you have a story idea or would like to connect with Tommy, please don't hesitate to reach out.