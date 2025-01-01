Vicky resides in La Quinta and is a passionate sports enthusiast, loves to travel, enjoys wine-tasting and hiking the beautiful trails in the Coachella Valley.

Experience

Vicky Patel is the National Sales Manager and has been with Entravision for 9+ years. She is an accomplished multi-media Sales Executive and Business Leader with success in local, regional and national sales organizations having worked in Los Angeles, Seattle and Palm Springs. A dynamic leader, communicator and collaborator with internal and external stakeholders including executive team, clients and sales teams, who consistently achieves revenue goals and delivers client results.