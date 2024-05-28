Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Tonight's Rogan Report features a heartwarming ultrasound scan of baby number two, showcasing the latest in prenatal technology. The show also delves into a lively debate on the relevance of journalism in the age of AI, with contributions from Jimmy Fitz and Anthony Turk. They discuss whether media should bypass lawyers in negotiations and how AI impacts traditional news reporting. Plus, community updates and good neighbor shout-outs from around the Coachella Valley.