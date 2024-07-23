The Roggin Report
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
A meeting is taking place to address ongoing issues at the Coachella Valley Animal Shelter, with residents seeking transparency in budgeting and management. Despite claims of improvements, confusion remains over funding and operations, prompting Mayor Kina Quintanilla to demand clarity. As frustration grows, officials plan to form an ad hoc committee to tackle the shelter’s challenges. Community members and officials alike urge continued advocacy to ensure effective solutions and improved animal welfare.
By: NBC Palm Springs
