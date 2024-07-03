Wednesday, July 3rd, 2024

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="705e2977-b94a-414f-bea0-3caa351ace6f" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20240814/e45a6e13-04de-452f-89c0-7237039711bb/thumbnail.png"] Tomorrow is the Fourth of July, a day for fireworks and fun, but remember, they can distress pets due to their sensitive hearing. In a historic move, Jessica Campbell becomes the first woman to coach in the NHL, joining the Kraken as an assistant. Known for her skills with the Firebirds, this is a major milestone in sports. New California laws now require clear disclosure of fees by businesses and cap security deposits on rentals. Some see these changes as necessary, while others view them as excessive government intervention. As you celebrate, keep in mind that personal fireworks are often illegal due to safety concerns. Many cities offer professional displays instead. Local community inquiries include requests for recommendations on water softening services, French bulldog adoption, and top hair stylists.