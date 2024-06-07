Friday, June 7th, 2024

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="c0372027-a30d-4140-beaf-2c3f5ed9ab57" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20240815/b2c03c20-5653-4d5a-91a3-b76ea94e1874/thumbnail.png"] Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco recently posted a provocative video criticizing California's approach to criminal justice, particularly the release of felons and the leniency towards crimes. The video, which mentioned the idea of a felon in the White House as a critique of political double standards, gained significant media attention. Sheriff Bianco explains that the video, initially intended as a private joke, was taken out of context by the media, which focused on the clickbait aspect rather than his broader criticism of California's public safety policies. Despite the controversy, he stands by his comments and reflects on the difficulties of maintaining law enforcement morale amid political obstacles. Bianco hints at a possible gubernatorial run but remains cautious.