June, 21st, 2024

Susan Duncan from Palm Springs had her car towed for being parked over the allowed 72-hour limit, which she was unaware of. The towing cost her $2200, and she received little sympathy or support from local authorities or the towing company. Legal expert Walter Clark and attorney Brian Harnick discuss the unfairness of the situation and the lack of clear signage. They also touch on HOA issues, where Linda faces a hefty $13,000 assessment increase and is advised to review her HOA documents and regulations.