June, 25th, 2024

The segment discusses two major local issues. First, workers from Coachella and Stagecoach festivals have not been paid, and there's concern they may never be. Second, Palm Desert city council is addressing a dispute involving homeowners at Monterey Country Club. These residents purchased condos marketed as three-bedroom units, but the city now categorizes them as two-bedroom plus den, impacting their property values and rental potential. Carrie Croel, who created a website on the issue, argues that the properties were sold as three bedrooms, and the city's decision to reclassify them is unfair. The city claims the change is due to building code compliance issues. Additional local news includes Palm Springs' use of a $35,000 drone to monitor red light runners and a resolution to a towing fee dispute, as well as community announcements about donations and rental needs.