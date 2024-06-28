June, 28th, 2024

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="e09fc71f-0920-4960-9f06-61236a03a7a7" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20240815/ac1b9f41-d684-4f48-a796-46a9613ed42e/thumbnail.png"] The Rogan Report discusses various topics starting with the phenomenon of "summer sad," or seasonal affective disorder affecting people during the summer. The show also covers the debate on term limits for elected and appointed officials, highlighting a California movement for such limits for district attorneys and sheriffs, which enjoys broad bipartisan support. The discussion includes opinions from contributors Nick Collins and Stephanie Green on whether term limits should be applied universally. The episode further explores how social media and modern communication impact our understanding of slang and language, debating whether technology has improved or worsened communication. The show ends with community questions and lighthearted remarks about local services.