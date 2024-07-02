Tuesday, July 2nd, 2024

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="1ed4f3ac-dd88-4132-bb74-5b5dcb82af85" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20240815/ae925523-102c-48da-b159-954cfd9b6527/thumbnail.png"] The discussion covers the serious impact of extreme heat and the need for awareness. It transitions to the topic of political behavior, questioning why adults often resort to negative tactics while media sensationalism may play a role. A personal dilemma about pushing a 600-pound cousin in a wheelchair sparks debate on practical solutions and emotional challenges. Dr. Julie Puzzo offers advice on handling heat-related illnesses, emphasizing the importance of staying cool and hydrated.