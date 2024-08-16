Thursday, August 15, 2024

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="c6aeb9c4-0cb3-4816-b07f-a14229d8e0d4" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20240816/fdbf0046-d881-4bc7-9eed-416afa61ae48/thumbnail.png"] Tonight on the Roggin Report: We dive into the debate over panhandling—should free speech rights allow it anywhere, or does public safety take precedence?