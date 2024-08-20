The Roggin Report
Monday, August 19, 2024
[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="11154135-7731-4908-b12c-d9d2f9621a3d" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20240821/701b05e3-55ca-4d2e-9301-51ea832109b3/thumbnail.png"] This segment covers a judge's tentative ruling to keep Tai Peabody and Doug Hanson off the Indian Wells ballot, the ongoing confusion faced by SunPower customers following the company's bankruptcy, and a Virginia couple suing their neighbors after repeated noise complaints led to police involvement. The segment also discusses the L.A. Department of Animal Services' internal investigation and the pitfalls of online DMV renewals.
By: NBC Palm Springs
Invalid Date
Indian Wells electionTai PeabodyDoug HansonSunPower bankruptcysolar panel issuesneighbor lawsuitpolice noise complaintsLA Animal ServicesDMV online renewalNeedTagscom
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...