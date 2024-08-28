Tuesday, August 27, 2024

This episode of the Roggin Report covers a range of topics from the impact of misinformation and the challenges of critical thinking to new trends in work-life balance and business. We discuss Donald Trump and Kamala Harris's upcoming debate, the potential implications of Australia's "right to disconnect" law, and the idea of having in-office therapists. Plus, we tackle viewer questions about moving companies, painting services, and car detailing. Tune in for a comprehensive look at these pressing issues!