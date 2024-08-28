The Roggin Report
Tuesday, August 27, 2024
This episode of the Roggin Report covers a range of topics from the impact of misinformation and the challenges of critical thinking to new trends in work-life balance and business. We discuss Donald Trump and Kamala Harris's upcoming debate, the potential implications of Australia's "right to disconnect" law, and the idea of having in-office therapists. Plus, we tackle viewer questions about moving companies, painting services, and car detailing. Tune in for a comprehensive look at these pressing issues!
By: NBC Palm Springs
Invalid Date
Roggin Report August 2024misinformation and confirmation biasAustralia right to disconnect lawinoffice therapists trendTrump Harris debateworklife balance legislationviewer questions and answersbusiness trends 2024
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...