Tuesday, September 3, 2024

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="48af8f09-45e6-4928-8900-fb802d78ad8b" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20240904/a15dac97-2673-4227-841a-d3abe2d50ce5/638610143449160804_thumbnail.png"] Fred Roggin discusses the rise of AI in fast food, Labor Day heat, and COVID-19 testing on the latest Roggin Report. Joined by contributors Stephanie Minor and Brian Harnick, they explore the potential impact of AI on jobs and the challenges of working into old age.