Wednesday, September 4, 2024

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="3219c6eb-4891-49aa-ab0f-ca9109b824af" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20240905/a8e48bf2-2c3e-4a31-8f7f-b231ed2bc1c4/thumbnail.png"] Firebirds & KPSE announcement, Stolen political signs in Sun City raise questions about free speech and civil discourse. Plus, a couple's obsession with Disneyland’s exclusive Club 33 leads to a costly legal battle after being banned. Join the discussion with our panel of experts.