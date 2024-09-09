The Roggin Report
Monday, September 9, 2024
[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="306495b3-8367-4967-a512-8887f098fb06" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20240910/721951c5-b3d3-46d3-aa54-6fb3af22af41/638615317890464239_thumbnail.png"]Palm Springs Council Member Christy Holst is accused of not living in the district she represents. The Riverside DA is investigating, raising questions about her future on the council and its impact on the residents of Palm Springs. Plus, updates on Riverside County leadership changes and local speed traps.
By: NBC Palm Springs
