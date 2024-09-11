Wednesday, September 11, 2024

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="f30850d4-0dd4-4874-86ad-e2d7f826808b" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20240912/dcd7c9b4-d9e8-4718-bf17-829b4b72c772/thumbnail.png"] In Goodyear, Arizona, a man placed a cooler with free ice water in his driveway to help neighbors and workers survive the extreme heat. His HOA fined him, stating the cooler had to be kept in the garage, making it inaccessible to those in need.