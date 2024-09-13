Friday, September 13, 2024

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="b6a375f9-ebe1-491f-8864-dbdd7436e7e5" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20240914/8b950353-f05a-4eba-9749-b51013412bca/thumbnail.png"] Palm Springs City Council Member Christy Holstege faces allegations of harassment related to her residency in the district she serves. Holstege has yet to respond to claims made by residents Philip and Scott Hodges, who allege she is trying to access their phone records through a public records request. The controversy centers around confusion about Holstege’s district residency, which could impact her state assembly campaign.