Monday, September 16, 2024

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="d648ce6f-d39a-47da-a868-12c8366992b2" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20240917/44ace4aa-31ab-4c96-8384-b1ab820cc0f7/thumbnail.png"] Erin Gettis has moved to a new executive role at Riverside County Health Medical Center, leaving her position as Director of Animal Services. This comes amid controversy and a lawsuit surrounding the animal shelter. An ad hoc committee is investigating the situation, with the shelter's number two in charge for now.