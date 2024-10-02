Wednesday, October 2, 2024

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="d71919cd-8390-4735-a953-a61269ad36b3" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20241003/d2f3928c-5422-4e00-b180-d7339aeed5d9/thumbnail.png"] On The Roggin Report, tough decisions take center stage. What would you do if you saw your kids committing a crime on the news? Is riding in a self-driving car truly safe? Plus, an El Paso resident raises concerns over Riverside’s new animal services program. Tune in for a thought-provoking discussion.