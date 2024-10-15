Monday, October 14, 2024

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="7d764941-3dd9-4fb3-80c3-89b0e2a4894b" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20241015/24a8e33e-6749-4615-a19e-94dfd90717b1/638646156475051542_thumbnail.png"] Highlights include a potential assassination attempt during Donald Trump’s visit to Coachella, where 49-year-old Las Vegas resident, Vem Miller, was arrested with multiple weapons, passports, and fake IDs. The debate over Trump’s visit also stirred mixed reactions among the community. Other hot topics include California's upcoming vote on minimum wage (Prop 32), along with concerns over division in political discourse. The show also features the popular 'Good Neighbor' segment, connecting locals for help and advice.