Tuesday, October 15, 2024

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="8ff5ea8b-5440-4830-96f9-4278f628217a" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20241016/0a993d36-fe63-47fd-9817-c458dd172be5/thumbnail.png"] Today's Roggin Report addresses graffiti tagging in the Coachella Valley, which has caused significant damage. The discussion shifts to homelessness and the dangers of squatting in abandoned properties, emphasizing the responsibility of property owners to prevent such situations. The segment also explores the legitimacy of graffiti as art, debating whether designated graffiti parks diminish the thrill for artists. Additionally, the aftermath of a recent Donald Trump rally highlights community division and encourages respectful dialogue. Viewers are invited to engage with Fred on social media.