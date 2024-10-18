The Roggin Report
Friday, October 18, 2024
[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="3c56e4b7-a97d-40a9-9f10-13ae83b6cfc2" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20241019/9ee62b44-c1c3-4dbb-9483-e9478f4bf97c/thumbnail.png"] Riverside County hired a national expert for animal services, but critics say it's a costly move that doesn't address key issues like high euthanasia rates. In wage news, fast food workers are now earning more than some healthcare workers, sparking debate on pay fairness. Also, community members shared resources for local services, including tree work and pool maintenance.
By: NBC Palm Springs
