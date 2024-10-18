Thursday, October 17, 2024

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="cd29d4f6-41a5-49f3-9331-94584a7d2ce2" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20241018/4a8c5b27-ebd0-47d6-a420-f8e58503bc27/thumbnail.png"] California's prisons house nearly 95,000 inmates, many of whom are required to work, which some label as forced labor. Meanwhile, a widespread 911 outage affected Coachella Valley, raising safety concerns. Palm Springs is also considering tighter smoking restrictions, possibly banning smoking in outdoor areas, while cannabis lounges remain exempt.