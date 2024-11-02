The Roggin Report

Friday, November 1, 2024

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="223ce934-db63-4e23-86fa-0e0fee29f3e3" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20241102/b4a2e5c0-db20-4070-b0a4-5377077b389d/thumbnail.png"] In this edition of The Roggin Report, Olivia Sandusky discusses the challenges facing public libraries, including safety issues from homelessness and mental health crises, sparking debate on potential solutions. In other news, California’s anti-hate hotline, California vs. Hate, joins the Palm Springs Pride Parade, offering resources to those affected by hate. Also, local neighbors seek recommendations for dermatologists, gardeners, and more.

By: NBC Palm Springs

Invalid Date

libraries safetySan Diego Central LibraryCalifornia vs HatePalm Springs Pridecommunity resourcesantihate hotlineGood Neighbor requestslocal recommendations
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Firebirds First Responders Night
More Headlines>>>
Loading...